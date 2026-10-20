Watch: U2’s Bono Attacks Christians and Jews for Supporting DOGE’s Anti-Corruption Cuts

U2 front man Bono is attacking Christians and Jews who have supported Elon Musk and President Donald Trump’s efforts to cut wasteful and fraudulent government spending with the efforts of Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The “With or Without You” singer insisted that you can’t be a real Christian or Jew if you support the spending cuts to government programs such as USAID and other programs that lavished billions of U.S. tax dollars on foreign nations. He made his latest comments on the New York Times sponsored The Interview podcast.

“What Christian household, what Catholic household, what Jewish, religious — anyone, anyone of faith, in fact, anyone of conscious — would allow the hemorrhaging of human life that is going to happen as a result of these DOGE cuts?” Bono said adding that the cuts are “unconscionable.”

Bono went on to characterize the cuts in these fraud-infested programs as the “abuse of children.”

The Irish rocker said he “didn’t know how many fatalities will eventually be attributed to the DOGE cuts” and cited claims from Lancet Global Health which has claimed that USAID cuts will lead to the deaths of five million kids.

“I don’t know how many fatalities will eventually be attributed to the doge cuts there are many different estimates there’s modeling if you go to say the Lancet British um most journal most respected medical journal one of the most they’re they suggest I think up to 2030 maybe five million children under five,” he exclaimed.

He also absurdly claimed that Trump — though he called him “the man whose name shall not be mentioned” — is destroying “freedom, democracy, and enlightenment.”

The Lancet’s claims have been thoroughly debunked and shown to be wildly over estimated in every respect. For instance, in 2025, Lancet claimed that USAID had save the lives of 92 million people across the world. But during the same period, actual stats showed that only 79 million people would have died if the death rates remained steady starting during the period in question. So, the Lancet’s claim that USAID saved 92 million was absurd — especially since that 79 million did not all benefit from the charity program.

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