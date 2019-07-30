Hollywood Mocks Democrat Debate: ‘Like a West Wing Episode F*cked an Auction’

Nearly a dozen Democrat presidential hopefuls took the stage in Detroit, Michigan, Tuesday evening for CNN’s presidential debate and the Hollywood left was not impressed.

This feels like a West Wing episode fucked an auction. — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) July 31, 2019

We’re five candidates in and so far I feel confident about a Trump re-election. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 31, 2019

Two observations: This is going on too long. And Joe Biden is having his best performance! — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 31, 2019

Tuesday night’s debate saw author Marianne Williamson, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Rep. Robert Francis O’Rourke (D-TX), former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD), and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on stage.

Williamson stole the spotlight several times throughout the night but found herself the butt of the joke among the Hollywood left.

Marianne Williamson is like if the trailer for the movie #Cats became a person. #DemDebate — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 31, 2019

Steve Bullock and Marianne Williamson are two of the most convincing androids I’ve ever seen. Go science! — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) July 31, 2019

Marianne Williamson stuns the #DemDebate audience by ascending to a higher plane of dimensional consciousness pic.twitter.com/UQBm28VhRP — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 31, 2019

But not every celebrity saw the debate as a wash. Actress Alyssa Milano gushed over Sen. Warren’s performance.

I love @ewarren so very much. She’s looking incredibly presidential. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 31, 2019

Actress-comedian Sarah Silverman was also impressed with Warren, whom she called a “badass.”

Moment of the debate https://t.co/mqCLWmk5HS — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 31, 2019

Actress Amber Tamblyn shared this with her Twitter followers.

Other stars chimed in, some slamming CNN debate moderating Jake Tapper and others taking swipes at or showering praise on one candidate or another. Check out the latest Hollywood reaction below.

POLL: We're only halfway over and nobody's left the stage. Which candidate is most likely to pull a "Jackson Maine" tonight? — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 31, 2019

Sanders and warren are the existential threat to the corporate globalists — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 31, 2019

I got:

1) Warren

2) Bernie

3) klobuchar

4)Mayor Pete https://t.co/TlihRtWotQ — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 31, 2019

To beat Trump, we need both bold ideas and messengers who can inspire the American people to rally behind them. There are only a handful of candidates who have both of these qualities. Let’s narrow this down. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2019

Bernie & Elizabeth Warren just realized they're Walter White & Jesse Pinkman and must now protect each other from all these people trying to off them both. #DemDebate #democraticdebate — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 31, 2019

I’m not sure Marianne Williamson should be President but I definitely want her to live in the White House and STARE at whoever *is* President. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 31, 2019

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson