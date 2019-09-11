Alyssa Milano: ‘I Have Two Guns in My Household for Self-Defense’

Actress and gun control activist Alyssa Milano revealed she has two guns in her home for self-defense during a debate Tuesday evening with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

The debate was held in Cruz’s Capitol Hill office, where Milano and Fred Guttenberg — whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida — pressed the senator on various gun control proposals.

Milano proposed universal background checks, restricting access to AR-15s, and background checks for bullet purchases, while insisting, “We all believe in the Second Amendment.” Despite that claim, she pleaded, “We have to try everything, and figure out what works. Isn’t that worth it?”

Around 13 minutes into the discussion, Guttenberg said he was offended by Cruz’s argument that these gun controls would erode Americans’ rights to self-defense. “That’s a load of BS,” he said. “Nobody’s trying to remove your right to self-defense.”

“By the way,” Milano interjected, “I have two guns in my household for self-defense, just so you know.”

The Charmed actress has a history of supporting gun control that would impact law-abiding citizens but would do nothing to prevent lawless behavior of criminals.

For example, on June 1, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Milano pushed universal background checks in response to the Virginia Beach shooting, where 12 innocents were killed.

Milano tweeted:

11 KILLED AND MCCONNELL WON’T BRING #HR8 UP FOR A VOTE. Tell me again how the @GOP is “pro-life” when they won’t vote for a bill— that already passed the house—that would make the country safer from gun violence. #NoRA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 31, 2019

The problem with Milano’s push was that the Virginia Beach gunman acquired his handguns — not a rifle — and passed a background check while purchasing them. This means universal background check legislation would simply serve to put more hoops between law-abiding citizens and guns for self-defense but would have done nothing to prevent the Virginia Beach shooting.

Moreover, on May 5, 2018, Milano led a protest against Vice President Mike Pence at the NRA’s 2018 convention in Dallas, Texas. She did this despite the fact that both Pence and the NRA are renowned defenders of the right to own guns for self-defense.

The debate Tuesday was sparked by a Twitter conversation last week, when Milano asked, “Can someone cite which passage of the Bible God states it is a god-given right to own a gun?” Cruz responded that it was an “excellent” question “worth considering carefully [without] the snark of Twitter.” In a string of ten posts, he walked through Bible passages, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, American history, and an example of an armed citizen who stopped a mass shooting.

Milano replied with a challenge to debate him and live-stream the conversation, “so the American people can hear your bullshit [firsthand].”

At the beginning of the debate nine days later, she struck a much more conciliatory tone, saying, “There’s no animosity at all… I know you’re a smart, smart man, and I know that there are things that we differ on… this meeting was so important for me, because I wanted to be able to look at you in the eye and know that you’re really a human with a heartbeat.”

