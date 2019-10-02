Rosie O’Donnell Deletes Her Twitter Poll Showing 58 Percent Say ‘Hell No’ to Impeachment

Actress and left-wing activist Rosie O’Donnell has been left red-faced after her own Twitter poll showed a 58 percent result against impeaching her long-time adversary President Donald Trump.

In a poll that simply asked “should Trump be impeached,” 58 percent of respondents voted “hell no,” while 42 percent voted for the alternative of “hell yes.” Exactly 272,582 people voted in total.

58 percent of people voted against impeachment in @rosie's poll 😳 pic.twitter.com/fU458EHTBl — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) October 2, 2019

O’Donnell has since deleted the poll, presumably after she failed to get the result she wanted.

OOPS: Rosie O’Donnell Deletes Trump Poll After She Loses BIGLY https://t.co/CLs762PPgj pic.twitter.com/LzTv7UyjMT — America First Investigations (@americafirstmg) October 2, 2019

The 57-year-old comedian is one of the many Hollywood figures drooling at the prospect of the president being impeached, after Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced last week that she would initiate formal impeachment proceedings over a telephone conversation Trump had with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky about former Vice President Joe Biden’s financial dealings in the country.

Much of her Twitter feed is dedicated to demanding Trump’s imminent impeachment, with Pelosi arguing “abused his power by pushing Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.” Her bio, meanwhile, simply reads “IMPEACH THE PRESIDENT.”

crazy times and it’s getting worse – stop the insanity #ImpeachmentIsComing https://t.co/08zbia9kt4 — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 1, 2019

Animosity between Rosie O’Donnell and Trump dates back over a decade, although she has really ramped up insults in the past year. She has described Trump as an “evil” person who deserves to “rot in jail.”

In February, the former The View co-host even posted a bizarre poem where she denounced him as a “cowardly fraud” living in “a world of illusion and lies.”

a world of illusion and lies – bold faced shame free lies ur going down donald who blocks me still

u cowardly fraud i saw thru u always

that got to u

a woman with no fear a con man – he

a bad one — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 13, 2019

