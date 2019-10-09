Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Demure in Manolo Blahnik Snakeskin Stilettos

MT-feature-Jason Wu
@FLOTUS

First Lady Melania Trump was demure as she attended events this week at the White House with United States Military officials and breaking ground on a federal project.

On Monday evening, Mrs. Trump attended a dinner alongside President Trump for U.S. Military officials and their spouses — posing for photos in an appropriately patterned deep blue and red cocktail dress by Jason Wu and suede Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(@FLOTUS via Twitter)

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(@FLOTUS via Twitter)

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster — Edited by Breitbart News)

For Tuesday, Mrs. Trump chose an Alexander McQueen-esque black overcoat and a pair of black snakeskin Manolo Blahnik stilettos. The coat and heels are a classic wardrobe essential for Melania Trump, who generally sticks to a uniform of beautifully crafted coats and stilettos for the winter season.

Of course, there are exceptions, like when Mrs. Trump visited Wyoming this past week and wore casual Ralph Lauren-inspired activewear ensembles with sweaters, J Brand skinny jeans, and puffer coats.

The photos of Mrs. Trump’s Wyoming visit are easily some of the most breathtaking portraits she has ever posed for, looking as though they were ripped from the pages of Vogue for a Bruce Weber fashion spread.

(@FLOTUS via Twitter)

(@FLOTUS via Twitter)

(@FLOTUS via Twitter)

(@FLOTUS via Twitter)

(@FLOTUS via Twitter)

(@FLOTUS via Twitter)

(@FLOTUS via Twitter)

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.