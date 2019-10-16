Wheel of Fortune Contestant Talks About ‘Loveless Marriage’ in Comical Intro

Wheel of Fortune contestant Blair Davis kept the audience laughing Monday night after host Pat Sajak asked him to introduce himself and talk a little bit about his family.

We appreciate a stark sense of humor. 😅 Last night's contestant Blair had us all laughing. pic.twitter.com/jwVXHSNWH0 — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) October 15, 2019

“I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim. She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson,” said Davis, a trucking business owner from Cardiff, California.

Davis gave his introduction completely deadpan, leaving the audience in stitches.

“Yay!” Sajak responded. “No wonder you came here. You just wanted to get away from everybody.”

The audience and Sajak knew Davis was only kidding, but Sajak did a double-take just to make sure.

“Absolutely. I love them like nobody’s business,” Davis said of his family.

The contestant went on to reveal that he grew his beard for the sake of his grandson.

“Every time I threaten to shave it off, he gives me a really hard time,” Davis shared.

Davis’s introduction struck a chord on Twitter, with one viewer saying it was the best intro of “all time.”

ALL TIME @WheelofFortune intro just happened. “I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage…” pic.twitter.com/0sDWsz3xXQ — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) October 15, 2019

Another viewer said Blair was the “darkest Wheel of Fortune contestant ever”: