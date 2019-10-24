Video: Kanye West Holds Sold Out ‘Jesus Is King’ Album Release Party in L.A.

Rapper super-producer and fashion mogul Kanye West held a “Jesus Is King” album release party inside a sold out Los Angeles venue on Wednesday evening.

Kanye West fans gathered at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday to celebrate the rapper’s upcoming release of his album, “Jesus Is King.” The floor of the venue was covered in grass to resemble the field where West first started his outdoor “Sunday Services,” according to TMZ.

The report added that the event began with a screening of West’s new IMAX film, Jesus is King, which will reportedly celebrate the spiritual “Sunday Service” gatherings hosted by the rapper in cities across the country this year, as well as a glimpse of inside the Roden Crater for 30-minutes, along with sounds from a gospel choir.

One More Party in L.A. 💿 Here's what went down inside @kanyewest's #JesusIsKing experience at the Forum in Los Angeles: https://t.co/aICi3gh31L pic.twitter.com/DHC2I5AZGs — Complex (@Complex) October 24, 2019

According to TMZ, West’s album release party was also a “no phone” event — with an exception made for the rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian West.

“The lyrics are noticeably different than Kanye’s other stuff,” reports TMZ. “It’s totally gospel-based, with mentions of Jesus and being saved throughout… there’s also minimal — if any — cursing.”

The report added that fans erupted with joy and crowded around West when he appeared on “a makeshift stage” in the middle of the grassy patches and began playing his album.

“This ones called ‘Closed on Sunday,’ just like Chick-fil-A,” said West in one video posted to Twitter on Wednesday night.

“You my Chick-fil-A, hold the selfies, put the [Insta]gram away,” continue the lyrics to West’s new song, according to another video posted to Twitter. “Get your family, y’all hold hands and pray. When you got daughters, always keep ’em safe. Watch out for vipers, don’t let them indoctrinate.”

“Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A,” the lyrics continue. “You’re my number one, with the lemonade. Raise our sons, raise them in the faith. To temptations, make sure they’re wide awake. Follow Jesus, listen and obey.”

West’s new album is set to release on October 25.

