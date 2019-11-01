Video: Actor Mickey Rourke Vows to Give ‘Lying C**sucker’ Trump a ‘Left Hook From Hell’

The former boxer turned actor Mickey Rourke has pledged to punch President Donald Trump when or if the pair meet again, warning that he would deliver a “left hook from hell.”

In an extraordinary expletive-laden rant filmed by TooFab, the Oscar-nominated star said he had “personal” beef with the 45th president over an incident where Trump allegedly sued him and late rapper Tupak Shakur.

“That piece of shit that’s sitting in the White House, that pussy, that lying cocksucker. That no-good fucking two-faced fucking piece of shit,” Mickey Rourke said in the video. “He said some really nasty things about the two of us. And you know what? It’s personal. There’s gonna be a day where he ain’t president, and we’re gonna bump into each other. And you’re gonna feel me.”

When asked by the interviewer whether he’d ever use his boxing prowess to give Trump a “left hook,” Rourke responded: “What do you think? A left hook from hell.”

“What goes up, goes down, and when it goes down like a motherfucker,” he said, before gritting his teeth and addressing Trump directly. “You hear me? You’re going to feel me. What you said about the two of us… You’re gonna feel me.”

Rourke may well receive a visit from the Secret Service, whose responsibility it is to investigate any credible threat of violence against the president or his family.

Other figures from the world of entertainment, including rapper Eminem and the actor Tom Arnold, have both faced interrogation by members of the Secret Service after making seemingly threatening comments towards Trump.

Rourke, meanwhile, has repeatedly made incendiary comments about Donald Trump. In 2015, the Ironman 2 star spoke of his desire to have “30 seconds in a room” with Trump so he could tell him to “go fuck himself.”

Later on in the campaign, Rourke also threatened to attack Trump with a baseball bat after calling him “the biggest scumbag on the planet,” while also describing his wife Melania as “one of the biggest golddiggers around.”

Last year, the Expendables star also attacked Trump over his policies on illegal immigration, declaring him a “faggot” responsible for “separating thousands of children from their families.”

