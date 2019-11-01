Watch: Jane Fonda Arrested Again, with Rosanna Arquette at Climate Change Protest

For Jane Fonda and Washington D.C.’s Capitol Hill police, it’s same time, next Friday. Only the supporting cast changes.

The left-wing Hollywood star and activist was arrested again in Washington D.C. as part of her ongoing series of weekly climate protests. It marks the fourth time in four weeks that Fonda has been apprehended by authorities since announcing that she was taking a break from Hollywood and devoting herself to “climate justice.”

On Friday, Fonda was arrested with a new cast of characters including actresses Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener.

We are in the US Senate Hart building where @Janefonda was just arrested for the 4th time demanding #ClimateJustice and uplifting the disproportionate effects on women from climate change. #FireDrillFriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UCZKDqqxge — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) November 1, 2019

Fonda and her fellow Hollywood stars were arrested in the U.S. Senate Hart Building, according to a Twitter post from Fire Drill Fridays, the actress’ climate activism group.

The Twitter post shows video of Fonda being handcuffed and led away by police. The Klute star is seen waving and giving a double thumbs-up to the cheering crowds.

Arquette can be seen in a separate video raising her fist as police cuffed her and led her away.

The group also posted footage showing members unveiling a large sign saying “Women Demand a Green New Deal” and “Women Demand No New Fossil Fuels.”

Arrests are beginning amidst chanting #firedrillfridays pic.twitter.com/BHlZTvKUZ9 — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) November 1, 2019

Last week, Fonda was arrested with fellow actor Ted Danson as they protested on Capitol Hill. The week before, she was arrested with her Grace & Frankie co-star Sam Waterston.

Fonda was first arrested Oct. 11 along with 16 others for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol.

The 81-year-old actress recently said that she is taking a break from Netflix’s Grace & Frankie to focus on climate activism.

She has temporarily moved to Washington “to be at the epicenter of the fight for our climate,” she said in a statement on her official website.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com