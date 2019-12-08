‘Saturday Night Live’ Mocks Trump’s Weight, Excludes Him from NATO Party in Star-Studded Cold Open

Saturday Night Live stars Alec Baldwin, Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd, and James Corden mocked President Donald Trump’s relationship with other world leaders in an opening sketch after the real life leaders were heard gossiping about Trump’s lateness to various bilateral meetings at last week’s NATO summit.

In the conversation caught on camera, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris about Trump’s reported lateness to various bilateral meetings earlier in the day.

“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau is heard saying, without realizing he was being filmed. “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

Trump later told reporters that the leaders “weren’t laughing at me, [but] laughing with me.”

In their satirization of the incident, Saturday Night Live showed Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) approaching a lunch table where Trudeau (played by Jimmy Fallon,) Johnson (played by James Corden,) and Macron (played by Paul Rudd,) are seated gossiping about their American counterpart.

Early in the sketch, Baldwin’s Trump approaches a lunch table where Fallon’s Trudeau, Rudd and Corden, are seated, gossiping about Trump.

When Baldwin’s Trump asks them if there is space for him to sit at the table, Trudeau lies and says that there is not.

“We would love to see you talk and chew at the same time, but we promised this seat to a friend,” said Macron.

“Well, I’m Boris’s friend, right Boris?” Trump asks.

“Don’t make this harder than it already is,” Johnson replies awkwardly. “I’m hanging out with these guys now.”

As Trudeau and Macron try to persuade Johnson to throw a party at Buckingham Palace, Trump pricks his ears to find out more, only to be mocked for having a younger wife and being overweight.

“Did someone say something about a party?” Trump asks while approaching the table again.

“Oh, I don’t think you’d wanna go, you’d have to walk upstairs,” Trudeau responds.

“Yes, the food is all high-quality, but small portions — it’s your nightmare,” says Macron.

“Yeah, and you like younger women, but this party only has Macron’s wife,” Johnson says, in reference to Macron’s wife Brigitte who is 24 years older than him.

When Trump tries to sit down with the trio with the seat still empty, they then pull in German Chancellor Angela Merkel (played by Kate McKinnon) to join them instead.

As Trump slumps back toward his table with the Latvian Prime Minister, Johnson then slaps a sign that reads “IMPEACH ME!!!” on his back, before Trudeau tells him that the evening’s party will take place under the London bridge.

Having returned to his table, Trump uses the cheeseburgers on his plate to cover up the fact he's crying over the fact that the other world leaders don't like.

Trump then tries to cover up the fact that he’s crying over the joke by wiping his face with one of the many cheeseburgers stacked atop his plate.

“You know what you guys really are jerks okay?” he then yells.“You’re all two-faced, and I’m not getting impeached. It’s all a sham.”

