Gal Gadot, Chris Pine Star in Action Packed ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer

The trailer for the highly anticipated Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, dropped on Sunday following its release at Comic Con Experience Brazil, giving a glimpse of the film’s special effects, which feature star Gal Gadot batting away a bullet and swinging from a bolt of lightning.

The action-packed trailer features Gal Gadot, who plays the famed DC Comics hero, stating, “Nothing good is born from lies and greatness is not what you think” as a series of scenes flash on the screen, showing the demigoddess fighting in spectacular fashion. It also features a brief shot of actor Pedro Pascal, who plays villain Maxwell Lord, and Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, whose reappearance “seems to be related to Pascal’s sinister Maxwell Lord,” Gizmodo muses.

Premiered during Comic Con Experience São Paulo, the trailer was shown at a panel featuring director Patty Jenkins and the rest of the cast. During the panel, Jenkins emphasized the big ‘80s aesthetics of the film, and proudly talked up the film’s stunt work, which relied on non-digital effects to replicate the imagery and vibe of film’s from the time period.

“The first teaser is out! Stay tuned for the full trailer tomorrow!! Here we go…!!!” Gadot tweeted Saturday alongside the trailer’s preview, which features a snapshot of chaos ravaging the nation’s capital. The official Wonder Woman Twitter account also posted the preview, which garnered over 1.5 million views within hours. It was up to over 4 million views as of Monday morning:

The first teaser is out! Stay tuned for the full trailer tomorrow!! Here we go…!!! 🙅🏻‍♀️💃🏻 #WW84 @WonderWomanFilm pic.twitter.com/Vax4Yde72D — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 7, 2019

Last night’s rehearsal, watching the full trailer I realized – It’s happening!!! So excited and honored to be closing #CCXP tonight! Want to see more? Then make sure at 5:30pm Brazil / 12:30pm PT you tune in the twitter livestream! See you there 🙅🏻‍♀️♥️ #WW84 pic.twitter.com/HEJ091mczW — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 8, 2019

The film is expected to hit theaters next summer – June 5, 2020.

The first Wonder Woman film saw tremendous success, earning its spot as the “highest-grossing movie of summer 2017 with $412.5 million in the US and $821.8 million worldwide,” the Times of Israel reported.