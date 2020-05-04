HBO’s John Oliver Says Biden Left ‘Big Questions’ Unanswered Regarding Tara Reade

HBO Last Week Tonight host John Oliver weighed in on the sexual assault allegations against former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, arguing that there are “clearly big questions to be answered” about his conduct.

Tara Reade, 56, alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Biden when she worked as a staff assistant in his Senate office in 1993. Joe Biden has denied Reade’s claims. She is the eighth woman to accuse Biden of sexual misconduct.

Watch below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Filming from his home as a result of the ongoing Chinese coronavirus lockdown measures, Oliver supports a fact finding campaign into Reade’s claims where many other late-night hosts including Bill Maher, who dismissed them as “ridiculous” and unworthy of attention.

“Now, he’s denied [her claims], but there are clearly big questions still to be answered here, and Tara Reade obviously deserves to be heard the way that anyone does when they make the difficult choice to come forward with allegations of this kind—allegations which should, of course, be fully investigated,” Oliver said. “And I am sure that we will talk more about this as the story unfolds.”

Interestingly enough, in 2013, John Oliver urged his viewers “never to listen to Joe Biden” after the then-vice president advised people by a shotgun for home defense. Following that comment, a man from Vancouver, Washington, was later arrested for firing his gun into the air to scare off potential carjackers. The man cited Biden’s advice following his arrest.

“If there’s one legal precedent set by this case it should be for God’s sake ignore Joe Biden,” Oliver said at the time.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.