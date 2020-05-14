Donald Trump Jr. Rips ‘Hollywood’ Howard Stern: ‘Acting Like Hillary’

Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday hit back at shock jock Howard Stern for lashing out at his father, President Donald Trump, and his supporters this week.

On Tuesday’s edition of his SiriusXM radio program, Stern said that he hates Trump voters and claimed the president himself holds contempt towards his own base, saying that he is “disgusted by them” deep down.

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” Stern told his listeners. “The people who are voting for Trump, for the most part … he wouldn’t even let them in a fucking hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there are any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”

Speaking to the Jim and Sam Show, Trump Jr. took aim at Stern’s comments, calling them “total bullshit.”

“It’s sort of disappointing,” Trump Jr. said. “I mean, I would think at least the sort of original Howard, I imagine most of those blue-collar people that he now hates since he became ‘Hollywood Howard’ would’ve probably been pretty big Trump supporters.”

“I remember the original Stern show, watching it and listening to it for years … When he went off the air, the regular air, he had like a top 10 all-time series that he did and Donald Trump was two of those top 10s. Now he has Hillary Clinton on as a guest, so it’s sort of a pretty big fall,” the president’s eldest son added. “But it is just like Hillary. He’s acting like Hillary… What probably cost her some of the election was calling half the country ‘deplorables’ for wanting to support someone who was going to get things done for them, and he did, so it’s pretty disappointing to see.”

Stern made headlines last month after he called on President Trump to resign over his late April comments about injecting disinfectants to combat the Chinese coronavirus and suggesting that Trump supporters should attend a massive rally where they can ingest disinfectant and “all drop dead.”

“I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works. Let him, volunteer. Or hold a big rally, say fuck this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big, big rally,” said Stern.

“A big cocktail of disinfectant,” shot back co-host Robin Quivers.

Stern replied: “Yeah, and all take disinfectant and all drop dead.”

“It’s an embarrassment. And then the bigger embarrassment is the insult to my intelligence were he goes ‘I was being sarcastic.’ There was no sarcasm,” he added. “And if he was being sarcastic, that is even worse. People are dying. This is no time for sarcasm.”

President Trump later clarified that he wasn’t serious when he asked medical experts about injecting disinfectants, telling reporters: “I was asking a sarcastic and a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside.”