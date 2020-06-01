‘The Hangover’ Star Ed Helms: Trump ‘Attempting to Create Deliberate Chaos in the Streets of Our Capital’

David Ng

The Hangover actor Ed Helms launched an embittered tirade following President Donald Trump’s address to the nation in which the commander in chief pledged a hard-line approach to rioters, Antifa, and other violent groups that have besieged major U.S. cities in the last three days.

“President @realDonaldTrump is giving the worst speech in the history of our great nation,” Ed Helms tweeted Monday evening. “All while attempting to create deliberate chaos in the streets of our great capital. Devoid of humanity, devoid of compassion, devoid of empathy, devoid of integrity. #VoteOutHate”

 

President Trump addressed the country from the Rose Garden on Monday evening, calling for healing while also promising to crack down on violent protestors and looters. “My first and highest duty as president is to defend our great country and the American people,” the president said. “I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do.”

Watch below:

The president said that if states refuse to take the necessary action to quell the riots, “I will deploy the United States military.”

Demonstrators set a fire and burn a U.S. flag during a protest near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Protesters throw a US flag into a fire during a demonstration outside the White House over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police in Washington, DC, on May 31, 2020. (SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

Following the speech, President Trump made his way to St. John’s Church, which was set ablaze Sunday by violent protestors. Helms continued his social media harangue against the president: “Trump has made America in his own image. He is the carnage. He is the pain. He is the tragedy. He is the horror. #VoteOutHate”

At St. John’s, President Trump was accompanied by his White House team including Stephen Miller, Kayleigh McEnany, Hope Hicks, Dan Scavino, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

 

Helms also accused President Trump of instigating a “violent removal of peaceful protestors for a fucking photo-op at a church.”

 

