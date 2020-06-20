Alyssa Milano: Trump’s Tulsa Rally ‘Will Inflict Pain and Division’

Actress and far-left activist Alyssa Milano has declared that President Donald Trump’s first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic will “inflict pain and division” in America.

“Trump knows exactly what he’s doing,” she wrote on Twitter. “This rally will inflict pain & division when we should be celebrating liberation. He’ll incite hate at a time when we need leadership. His inability to care about anyone will pose another public health threat in the midst of a global pandemic.”

Trump knows exactly what he’s doing. This rally will inflict pain & division when we should be celebrating liberation. He’ll incite hate at a time when we need leadership. His inability to care about anyone will pose another public health threat in the midst of a global pandemic. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 20, 2020

Trump’ rally, planned for Saturday evening in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has attracted an enormous amount of interest from locals, many of whom have camped out for hours or even days in order to attend.

Watch Live: Trump Supporters Descend on Tulsa on Eve of Trump Rally https://t.co/0NxMjzvQdt via @BreitbartNews Thank you to all. See you tonight in Tulsa! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020

The 47-year-old actress, who is nowadays better known for her progressive activism than her acting career, has previously claimed that Trump is “purposely” trying to get people killed by the coronavirus. The Trump campaign will make masks available for attendees and hand sanitizers will also be provided for free. The campaign has made provisions for temperatures checks for those in attendance, many of whom have been camping out for days to see President Trump speak.

“The covid-19 ‘guidelines’ that were released by the CDC/Trump administration can only mean one thing—he’s purposely trying to get people killed,” said Milano last month, after the administration issued guidelines produced by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) instructing organizations, such as offices, schools, and public transit on how to safely re-open and get the country moving again.

The covid-19 “guidelines” that were released by the CDC/Trump administration can only mean one thing—he’s purposely trying to get people killed.https://t.co/BptJbs8jmF — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 14, 2020

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com