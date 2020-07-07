Tom Hanks Swipes at Trump While Promoting His New Movie ‘Greyhound’

Actor Tom Hanks took a swipe at President Donald Trump while promoting his new movie Greyhound, bemoaning, while not naming specifics, Trump’s handling the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Britain’s Guardian newspaper to promote his new movie Greyhound, Hanks said that Washington’s stance has left “nothing but question marks” about their official position and the steps people should be taking.

“There’s really only three things everyone needs to do: wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands,” the Forrest Gump star said. “I know societally it’s been politicized, but I don’t get it, man. I don’t understand how anyone can put their foot down and say: ‘I don’t have to do my part.'”

Hanks plays U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ernest Krause who lead an Allied convoy during World War II’s legendary Battle of the Atlantic.

The 63-year-old also attacked Trump, while not mentioning Trump by name, over his handling of the crisis after the interviewer suggested that Trump was not now following the CDC guidelines himself. “Well, I must say, I grew up looking to our leaders for calm and informed guidance and I don’t think we’ve got that,” Hanks said.

The Toy Story 4 and Sully star also discussed his own experience with the coronavirus, after both he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the disease that has turned large parts of the world upside down. Hanks said he’s “fine” now, and that the “discomfort from the virus was pretty much done in two weeks.”