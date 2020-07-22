Hollywood Studio ITV Preps Black Lives Matter Inspired Dramas

The Hollywood studio ITV has commissioned a series of four dramas inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, which will feature stories from Bulletproof and Superhoe writers.

The working title for the Black Lives Matter-inspired drama shorts is Unsaid Stories…, and the series is expected to be broadcast next month, according to a report by Deadline.

The report added that each 15-minute episode will incorporate “unique, fresh and engaging” stories about “real people in completely real situations, confronting and exploring racism and prejudice,” according to ITV head of drama Polly Hill.

One of the episodes will explore the relationship between a black father and his teenage daughter, when William catches Justina sneaking out to attend a Black Lives Matter protest. A second episode will reportedly be about a mixed race, light-skinned woman having to evaluate her relationship with her white mother after giving birth to a baby with darker skin.

The third episode will feature the lives of a young professional couple during the aftermath of them being stopped by police while out driving on a date. And the fourth episode will focus on the story of a former couple who run into each other at a friend’s party a few years after they have broken up.

The report added that Unsaid Stories… will be executive produced by Greenacre Films founders Nadine Marsh-Edwards and Amanda Jenks, with Chloe Tucker overseeing the shorts for ITV. Filming will begin on July 27, and the cast and crew will follow new protocols implemented in response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, according to Deadline.

This new Black Lives Matter-inspired content comes as some studios are being pressured to either ban or producer fewer TV shows based on police.

