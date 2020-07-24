George Clooney Teaming with Biden Campaign for Virtual Fundraiser

A year after vowing to raise money to make Donald Trump a “one-term president,” Actor George Clooney is teaming up with former president Barack Obama for a virtual fundraiser on behalf of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Joining [Barack Obama] for a virtual fundraiser on behalf of [Joe Biden] next week: George Clooney,” tweeted ABC’s Johnny Verhovek.

“Please join Barack Obama and George Clooney for a virtual conversation Tuesday, July 28, 2020.”

The irony here is that in 2016, Clooney acknowledged that he believed the money in politics is “ridiculous.”

“Yes. I think it’s an obscene amount of money — the Sanders campaign, when they talk about it is absolutely right. It’s ridiculous that we should have this kind of money in politics. I agree completely,” said the Money Monster actor, reacting to senator Bernie Sanders’ (D-VT) criticism of the fundraisers he was holding for then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Still, the Ocean’s 11 star and Suburbicon director is not the only celebrity raising funds for Biden. Left-wing pop megastars Barbra Streisand and John Legend are also gearing up to headline at a virtual fundraiser for Biden, entitled, “Celebration for Change.”

Hollywood executives have also contributed mightily to Biden’s campaign. Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman, Steven Spielberg and Bob Iger have donated six-figure sums to the former vice president’s campaign.

Next month, Nine to Five stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin plan to host a fundraiser for Biden in an event described as a “Women for Biden Virtual Conversation.”

Last month, Clooney claimed that the United States of America has a racism “pandemic” that has been infecting “all of us, and in 400 years we’ve yet to find a vaccine.”

“The anger and the frustration we see playing out once again in our streets is just a reminder of how little we’ve grown as a country from our original sin of slavery,” wrote Clooney in an op-ed for the Daily Beast. “The fact that we aren’t actually buying and selling other human beings anymore is not a badge of honor.”

“This is our pandemic,” added the Crazy Like a Fox actor. “It infects all of us, and in 400 years we’ve yet to find a vaccine. It seems we’ve stopped even looking for one and we just try to treat the wound on an individual basis.”

