Hollywood Hammers Trump for Floating Delaying the Election: ‘Dictators Do This’

Hollywood celebrities lambasted President Donald Trump after he posted a tweet in which he asked if the November election should be delayed due to the unreliable nature of the vote-by-mail system.

Stars including Rob Reiner, Bette Midler, and Michael Moore melted down on Twitter, claiming the president will refuse to leave office and will “lie, cheat, try to stop us from voting.”

President Trump tweeted Thursday that vote by mail will lead to the most “fraudulent” and “inaccurate” election in U.S. history. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

The tweet sent celebrities into paroxysms of rage. Filmmaker Michael Moore predicted that President Trump will refuse to leave the White House and “find a way to ‘postpone’ the election.”

Well, here we go. As I & others have warned for over 3 yrs, Trump will not leave. He will find a way to “postpone” the election. The pandemic has given him what he sees as the perfect opportunity. He already lost once in 2016. He’s not going to let that happen again. RISE UP NOW! https://t.co/ppvYXKuJcp — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 30, 2020

Ben Stiller suggested that the president focus instead on ending systemic racism and the coronavirus pandemic.

Or, let’s actually do all we can to end this pandemic and pass legislation to eradicate systemic racism and help those people who are struggling economically due to this virus? — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 30, 2020

Director Rob Reiner tweeted that the president “will lie, cheat, try to stop US from voting.” He also called the president a “sick racist criminal.”

He will lie, cheat, try to stop US from voting, but this sick racist criminal will gets his ass kicked on Nov.3. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 30, 2020

Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette called the president a “pussy” whose team is “trying to destroy our democracy.”

Trump is a pussy and they are so afraid that he will loss they are trying to destroy our democracy and our freedom to vote in our election- https://t.co/iHvdXl8ljP — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 30, 2020

Actor Alec Baldwin dug deep and came up with this.

I want to postpone my cat scan till my cancer is gone. I want that bullet coming toward me to slow down until I can get out of the way. I want the poison I drank to halt until I can guzzle the antidote I…I…I…want to postpone the election. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) July 30, 2020

Bette Midler suggested without evidence that the president posted the tweet in order to distract from the Jeffrey Epstein case.

I guess no one in the White House 1) knows this, or 2) wants to risk their job or life to tell #Trump or 3) he's floating this to distract from the documents re Epstein that are unsealed today. Or all three. Tune in. https://t.co/SnXw9e1eAo — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 30, 2020

Brian Koppelman, the co-creator of Showtime’s Billions, wrote that “this is the single scariest thing a president has said in my lifetime.”

This is the single scariest thing a president has said in my lifetime. This is the power grab. This is Putin style. This is strong man, fascist, authoritarian nightmare come to life. What are the people in his party prepared to do about it? What are the rest of us prepared to do? https://t.co/nJzFZBEsVH — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) July 30, 2020

Comedian Chelsea Handler and actor John Leguizamo resurrected the Russia-collusion narrative, despite the Mueller investigation’s having found no evidence of such activity.

They’re called mail-in ballots you moron. What’s the matter? Is Russian unable to guarantee your election this time around? https://t.co/d0wvZjPm7w — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 30, 2020

You just hate mail-in voting because russia can’t hack a paper trail!! https://t.co/gasmlmWgL0 — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 30, 2020

Actress Alyssa Milano said “Dictators do this. Pay attention, America.”

Dictators do this. Pay attention, America. https://t.co/n1sjWE9zqN — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

The Wire creator David Simon and actor Don Cheadle took a told-you-so attitude toward the president’s tweet.

And there it is. You knew it was coming. https://t.co/8R1Z8CbhuO — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 30, 2020

here we go … https://t.co/rk9iqpQwJY — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 30, 2020

Kristin Johnson accused the president of trying to “cancel an election,” while Ellen Barkin suggested that President Trump doesn’t want anyone to succeed him.

You can’t call it a hoax, refuse to take it seriously, deny taking proper action, reopen everything way too early

&

Use it as an excuse to cancel an election. — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) July 30, 2020

Why is anyone even talking about who succeeds trump if he delays the election? No one succeeds him, that’s the point. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) July 30, 2020

Comedian Patton Oswalt simply tweeted, “No, Donald.”

