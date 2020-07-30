Donald Trump Suggests Delaying ‘Most Inaccurate and Fraudulent’ 2020 Election

President Donald Trump on Thursday predicted the 2020 election would be the “most inaccurate and fraudulent” in history, and even suggested delaying it as Democrats continue promoting vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” he asked on Twitter.

The president repeated mail-in voting was proving to be a “catastrophic disaster.”

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA.”

The president also suggested mail-in voting would open up the 2020 election to foreign influence.

“The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race,” the president wrote.

Ultimately, Trump said, mail-in voting was untrustworthy and he shared a news clip featuring a local news investigation in Philadelphia exposing the problems with vote by mail.

“Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count!” he wrote.

He also pointed at New York’s error-ridden experiment with mail-in voting during the Democrat primary in June.

“Votes from many weeks ago are missing – a total mess. They have no idea what is going on,” Trump wrote. “Rigged Election. I told you so.”

