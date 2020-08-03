Kanye West Makes Move to Appear on Presidential Ballot in Ohio, West Virginia, and Arkansas

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West is vying to get onto Ohio’s, West Virginia’s, and Arkansas’ presidential ballot ahead of the November election. The deadline in order to appear on the presidential ballot in Ohio is this Wednesday.

Kanye West needs 5,000 signatures by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday in order to qualify on Ohio’s presidential ballot, according to a report by TMZ.

The report added that the Grammy-winning rapper has hired Let the Voters Decide to help obtain the necessary amount of signatures in the three states — Ohio, West Virginia, and Arkansas — and that West has more than 90 people canvassing Ohio trying to amass the required signatures by Wednesday.

A source told TMZ that Let the Voters Decide is confident it will succeed in gathering the appropriate amount of signatures needed in time to qualify for the Ohio presidential ballot. Ohio is one of four swing states that is considered to be a major factor in presidential elections. The state has 16 electoral college votes, the 7th most electoral college votes in the country.

Last month, West paid $35,000 to secure his spot on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot just in time for November’s presidential election. The Jesus Is King rapper has also filed paperwork to appear on the presidential ballots in New Jersey, Missouri, and Illinois.

West announced his decision to run for President of the United States less than two weeks earlier, on July 4. West has since spoken out against Planned Parenthood and it’s abortion practices and he’s advocated for the legalization of marijuana.

The billionaire fashion designer has filed a “Kanye 2020” presidential committee document has been filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), and his Statement of Candidacy document reportedly lists his party affiliation as “BDY,” which stands for “Birthday Party.”

Recently, West declared “I can beat Joe Biden off of write-ins.”

