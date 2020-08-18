Kanye West On Why the World Needs a Christian Version of TikTok: ‘AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT’

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday to proclaim that as a Christian father, he “was disturbed by a lot of the content” on the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok.

“A VISION JUST CAME TO ME…” tweeted West on Monday. “JESUS TOK.”

“I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY,” the “Jesus Walks” rapper added.

A VISION JUST CAME TO ME… JESUS TOK I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, West said there should be a “Christian monitored version” of TikTok in order to ensure that the app is “safe for young children and the world.”

“WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD IN JESUS NAME AMEN,” wrote the father four.

WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD IN JESUS NAME AMEN — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

“Mostly users of TikTok just experience it as a fun, video-sharing app, ” said senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News earlier this month. “And that’s what it looks like when you touch the app on the screen of your phone.”

“What you don’t see is the background, which is a Trojan Horse for the data on your phone. It vacuums up your email, your text messages, your photographs, your browser history, even your keystrokes,” he added. “All that goes back to servers in China, which means all that data about you is accessible to the Chinese Communist Party.”

Last month, President Donald Trump said that he will take action to ban the Chinese-owned video app from the United States. Earlier this month, the president ordered a sweeping ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and WeChat.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.