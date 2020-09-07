Fashion Notes: Melania Trump’s Best White Looks for Labor Day 2020

When it comes to fashion, First Lady Melania Trump loves her ivories, chiffons, creams, and stark whites.
As we’ve seen since 2017, Melania Trump has favored shades of white possibly more than any other color in her wardrobe — especially when it comes to her hats. In 2018, I listed a handful of Mrs. Trump’s hottest white ensembles and this year, we’re due for another.
From her white leather Hermés Birkin bag in France to her Alexander McQueen at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, these are Mrs. Trump’s best white looks from the past couple of years for Labor Day.
