Jason Momoa Slams Warner Bros. over ‘Justice League,’ Joss Whedon Investigation: ‘This S**t Has to Stop’

Hollywood action star Jason Momoa has made his most explicit comment yet concerning Ray Fisher’s allegations about how director Joss Whedon created an abusive and unprofessional atmosphere on the set of Warner Bros.’s Justice League.

Fisher, who starred as Cyborg in the 2017 film, has accused the film’s second director, Joss Whedon, of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the movie’s set. The studio has launched an investigation into the allegations.

Momoa, who also starred in the film, gave a nod of approval to Fisher’s allegations on Sept. 7 with a social media post with the hashtag “#IStandWithRayFisher.”

But now, the Aquaman star is making a far more extensive comment supporting his co-star’s allegations. On Monday, Momoa made his first direct comment about the situation on the set of Justice League.

“This shit has to stop and needs to be looked at @ray8fisher and everyone else who experienced what [happened] under the watch of @wbpictures needs proper investigation,” Momoa wrote on Instagram on Sept. 14.

Momoa also insisted that rumors that he was being courted to be the voice of Frosty the Snowman in an upcoming movie were false. He also exclaimed that the story was explicitly floated to detract from Fisher’s allegations.

“I just think it’s fucked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the shitty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots. Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated, and people need to be held accountable,” Momoa wrote.

Meanwhile, Fisher has continued his onslaught against Warner Bros. and its leadership. On Monday, Fisher hinted that he thinks the studio’s investigation into the allegations is a sham.

Fisher tweeted that the studio’s investigators have “conveniently avoided contacting key witnesses who gave damning statements to WB HR. They’ve also started interviews with (and have since ghosted) witnesses that have implicated former and current top-level executives.”

The actor also said that an “implicated individual” entangled in the allegations called him to apologize for his behavior. “All with stories WILL be heard!” he warned.

Others (including an implicated individual that called me to apologize) have already been interviewed. We will not let ANY investigator cherry-pick interviewees that best suit @wbpictures’ false narrative and scapegoating efforts. All with stories WILL be heard! A>E 2/2 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 14, 2020

For its part, Warner Bros. has claimed that Fisher has refused to help the investigation into his allegations. In a report, one of the studio’s investigators wrote, “This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator,” the studio said, according to Variety.

According to Fisher — and now for the first time with back up from Momoa — director Joss Whedon was an abusive boss as he headed the film’s reshoots after the original director, Zach Snyder, left the film because of a family crisis. Fisher also claimed that Warner Bros. knew about Whedon’s alleged abusive behavior, but did nothing to rein him in.

Whedon has also been accused of being an abuser in other areas. The Avengers film director’s ex-wife, Kari Cole, said Whedon engaged in “multiple affairs” and abusive behavior while married to her. Cole added that Whedon, who has called himself a “feminist,” used his powerful position in Hollywood to have sexual relations with employees.

Whedon is also a very unhinged Trump-basher. In 2017, he compared the president’s daughter, Ivanka, to a dog. In another rant a year later, Whedon fantasized about Trump’s death. He later demanded that social media companies ban the president from their platforms. And more recently, Whedon went after all Republicans and called them “murderers.”

