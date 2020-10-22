Pop Star Lizzo Campaigning for Joe Biden in Detroit in Effort to Promote Early Voting Turnout

Pop star Lizzo will campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in her native Detroit as part of the campaign’s effort to drum up early voting turnout among Democrats and to ultimately turn Michigan blue.

The Biden campaign announced Thursday that Lizzo will travel to Michigan on Friday to speak at a volunteer canvasser event in Detroit. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will then move on to the suburb of Harper Woods where she will have a conversation with young people about early voting.

Lizzo is campaigning for Biden in Michigan pic.twitter.com/a1Q5YHgcwA — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 22, 2020

Lizzo has made voter participation a personal mission during this election season. The pop star appeared at the recent Billboard Music Awards wearing a gown with the word “Vote” printed on it.

She also teamed up Kamala Harris in an Instagram Live conversation last month to mark National Black Voter Day.

“The moral of the story is vote, vote, vote, vote, vote,” Lizzo said. “Do not be discouraged. Do not feel swayed either way but just use your voice, period.”

Watch below:

The Biden campaign is also teaming up with Oscar-winner Cher, who will stump for the candidate in Nevada and Arizona. The campaign said that the Hollywood star will makes stops in Las Vegas on Saturday and Phoenix on Sunday.

