Billboard Music Awards 2020: Demi Lovato Lights Up the Stage With ‘VOTE’ While Performing Anti-Trump Anthem

The annual Billboard Music Awards featured a bevy of left-wing pop stars who used their moment in the spotlight during Wednesday’s NBC broadcast to fire off political messages, with Demi Lovato crooning an anti-Trump number while encouraging viewers to vote and pop star Lizzo urging fans to turn out and “vote” on November 3.

During the ceremony, Demi Lovato performed her anti-Trump song “Commander in Chief,” which features the lyrics “Commander in Chief, honestly / If I did the things you do / I couldn’t sleep, seriously / Do you even know the truth?” But what viewers at home didn’t see was a message to “VOTE” emblazoned across a jumbo screen behind Lovato.

TMZ published alternate video showing the word “VOTE” displayed behind Lovato.

The pop star recently released the music video for the new song on Instagram.

In a recent Instagram story post, Demi Lovato reportedly said that she doesn’t care how the song might impact her career, saying that as “a queer Hispanic woman,” she will not be silenced to please audiences.

“I literally don’t care if this ruins my career,” she wrote. “This isn’t about that. … I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I’m putting it out even at the risk of losing fans. I’ll take integrity in my work over sales any day,” she said in her Instagram Story. “I’m … bummed that you expect me, a queer Hispanic woman, to silence my views/beliefs in order to please my audience, i.e., your family.”

During Wednesday’s Billboard ceremony, pop star Lizzo also took an overtly political approach while accepting an award for “top song sales artist.” The singer wore a gown with the word “Vote” printed on it and held forth on the topic of voter suppression, though she only referred to it as “suppression.”

“I’ve been thinking a lot about suppression, and the voices that refuse to be suppressed,” she said. The pop star paid tribute to the “big black women” who came before her and refused “to have their voices be suppressed.”

Pop star Billie Eilish used her Top Female Artist acceptance speech to also push voter participation and mask wearing.

“Oh my God, this is so nuts. Thank you so much, Billboard thank you to all the women that have come before me and paved my way. I love you, please vote. Please wear a mask, please wash your hands, be safe,” she said.

