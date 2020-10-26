Cher: If Trump Wins, ‘We Will Have Nothing,’ We Will Have Putin’s ‘Idea of Heaven’

Cher, the left-wing pop star with an estimated net worth of more than $360 million, proclaimed that if President Donald Trump is reelected, it would mean the end of freedom in America. And we “will have nothing” other than “what Putin’s idea of heaven is.”

“Vote, because, if you don’t vote, we’ll have nothing. If he gets another four years in office, we will have nothing. We will have Putin’s idea of what heaven is. We will have Erdogan’s idea of what heave is,” insisted Cher at a Biden campaign event this weekend. “We will have all of these people, all these autocrats who will have his ear, who will be paying him money, and we will have no power.”

Watch Below:

Cher: "If he gets another four years in office, we will have nothing. We will have Putin's idea of what heaven is." pic.twitter.com/tMw0eQLHIj — The Hill (@thehill) October 26, 2020

The Grammy-winner’s campaign stomp stop event for Biden in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday was riddled with technical issues and at one point she warned the crowd, “We’ll talk. And then I’ll sing and then I’ll wave goodbye and that will be it.”

What is happening here? pic.twitter.com/vLySwoGfcT — Kyle Olson 🇺🇸 (@kyleolson4) October 25, 2020

Cher went on to claim that a Biden administration would “try and change what this man in the White House has done.”

“[President Trump] is ripping the guts out of America,” Cher said. “If he got four more years, we wouldn’t recognize it, we wouldn’t have any of the freedoms that we have.”

“I don’t even know that we’re going to be able to get the freedoms back. It’s going to take a long, long time to get the freedoms back that we’ve taken for granted,” continued the singer, who never actually explained which “freedoms” have been lost under the Trump administration.

The pop star went on to say that she was “ignorant” of what was going on in the black and Latino communities “until cellphones came out.”

“I was so ignorant, too, until cellphones came out, I didn’t know what was going on in the back community,” said Cher. “I didn’t know what was going on in the Latino community — not that I didn’t know, but I never saw it.”

Last month, Cher declared President Trump a “mass murderer” and floated death as a punishment.

A month before that, the singer took to Twitter to fantasize about the death of President Trump, stating that she hopes the ground “opens” while the president is at Gettysburg, and that “we never see him again.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.