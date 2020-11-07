Hollywood Celebs Shed Tears and Dance as Media Call Race for Biden: ‘American Is Part of the World Again’

Soon after the elite American media, from CNN to MSNBC and the Associated Press, called the presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden, Hollywood celebrities were posting social media messages about being brought to tears, dancing, and overjoyed at the news.

There were a lot of tears.

“I’m so so so relieved. Congrats @JoeBiden I am crying at the thought of @KamalaHarrisas Vice President of the United States – wow wow wow,” said actress Elizabeth Banks.

I’m so so so relieved. Congrats @JoeBiden I am crying at the thought of @KamalaHarris as Vice President of the United States – wow wow wow pic.twitter.com/fYPrRJeDly — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 7, 2020

Pop star Pink said “This news has brought me to tears. I was overwhelmed with relief for this country. I was overwhelmed for Kamala and the inspiration that she brings to girls everywhere.”

This news has brought me to tears. I was overwhelmed with relief for this country. I was overwhelmed for Kamala and the inspiration that she brings to girls everywhere. Van Jones made me cry ugly tears. This country has so much work to do to come together. I pray we can do it. ❤️ — P!nk (@Pink) November 7, 2020

Pop star Lady Gaga, who campaigned with Biden on Election Day eve, shared crying face emojis in a tweet in which she said “Joe Biden Kamala Harris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen.”

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson was “Weeping with joy.”

Weeping with joy. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris

“History says don’t hope

On this side of the grave.

But then, once in a lifetime

The longed for tidal wave

Of justice can rise up

And hope and history rhyme.”

-Seamus Heaney pic.twitter.com/E9VJcBHM91 — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) November 7, 2020

Judging Amy star Amy Brenneman posted a video of herself sobbing in response to the news. “Ugly tears of joy,” is how she captioned the tweet.

Actress Rosanna Arquette was crying on her knees.

I’m crying on my knees thank you America. let’s get to work. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) November 7, 2020

And then there were the many mawkish messages from celebrities fawning over Kamala Harris.

“‘Madam Vice President’ is no longer a fictional character,” said Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus of Harris.

Actor Ben Stiller said “What a historic moment. Congrats to our history making VP. #VicePresidentElectHarris.”

What a historic moment. Congrats to our history making VP. #VicePresidentElectHarris https://t.co/JMcWn1vuuV — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) November 7, 2020

Frozen star Josh Gad said “ost my voice from screaming already. We have an actual again and PUR FIRST FEMALE VP. ”

Lost my voice from screaming already. We have an actual again and PUR FIRST FEMALE VP. Thank you all for your hard work. We still have lots to do. 🙏 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 7, 2020

Posting a drawing of Harris, Alyssa Milano caption her tweet: “FOR EVERY LITTLE GIRL.”

FOR EVERY LITTLE GIRL. pic.twitter.com/6AomM3ieyb — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 7, 2020

TBS late-night TV host Samantha Bee posted a gif go Harris laughing as confetti falls around her.

Rocker Mellissa Etheridge posted an image caption “Kamala Harris

Will & Grace star Debra Messing said “Congratualations President-Elect Joe Biden Nad Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris!You have made HISTORY. The first black & Pacific Asian VP. The first Woman VP. THe BIGGEST POPULAR VOTE IN US HISTORY.”

Congratualations President-Elect Joe Biden Nad Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris! You have made HISTORY. The first black & Pacific Asian VP. The first Woman VP. THe BIGGEST POPULAR VOTE IN US HISTORY. America has spoken. The mandate is for CHANGE. Thank you America. — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) November 7, 2020

The Hangover actress Heather Graham praised Harris.

First female Vice President!🎉 — Heather Graham (@imheathergraham) November 7, 2020

And then there was the vitriol and hate.

Comedian and Joker actor Marc Maron said “Oh, sweet victory. fuck this fuck forever. Go, Joe.”

Oh, sweet victory. fuck this fuck forever. Go, Joe. — marc maron (@marcmaron) November 7, 2020

Actor Michael Rapaport said Trump lost because he’s a “cocksucker” and a “miserable piece of shit.”

***Language warning***

Pig Dick, you LOST!!!

You lost Dick Stain & it’s very simple why Dummy! Sample size @iamrapaport is here:https://t.co/1c0Mb31nN4 pic.twitter.com/BkUYBRsN15 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) November 7, 2020

Actress Christina Applegate said “You’re fired. We are done with you hateful rhetoric. Decent people prevail.”

You’re fired. We are done with you hateful rhetoric. Decent people prevail. https://t.co/pzGa10YR0T — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 7, 2020

“It feels good as a motherfucker to get this orange man up out of there,” said Fast & Furious star and singer Tyrese.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Nov 7, 2020 at 7:18am PST

Below is a round up of the praise poured on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris by Hollywood celebrities.

So much history has been made today. Congratulations, President-elect @JoeBiden and MADAM VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT @KamalaHarris! — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 7, 2020

🇺🇸IS PART OF THE 🌏AGAIN — Cher (@cher) November 7, 2020

No you didn’t. You lost. https://t.co/M1RQAaF6L8 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2020

Trump and Co .thought they had a mandate with their 3mil popular vote LOSS and measly squeak by’s in swing states. We crushed both. Ultra Mandate! 4 years for our Base. https://t.co/BwwmjVXbvi — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 7, 2020

WALK OFF BABY!!

Thank you Penna and Pittsburgh!! — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) November 7, 2020

Character is destiny and Donald Trump will soon be gone. Truth and empathy will now be a hallmark in the White House. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 7, 2020

Congratulations Joe and Kamala! pic.twitter.com/OCyFTfrEB7 — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 7, 2020

What a tremendous moment in our nation’s history ! 🇺🇸 Congrats to our new President @JoeBiden and the First Female Vice President in our history @KamalaHarris 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 7, 2020

This is a good day for the country we love. Congratulations to @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris and thanks to the lifelong Republicans whose conscience would not permit this to go on. May God bless America. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 7, 2020

IT’S OVER! BIDEN HAS WON!! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 7, 2020

Today I’m far outside of any city but what I’d give to be dancing in NYC in the streets I grew up in hearing the cheers knowing that people who believe all different kinds of things are united in joy and relief – there is truly nothing like a downtown celebration of justice, baby pic.twitter.com/lkkF43k41n — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) November 7, 2020

It’s actually a blessing in disguise it took that long to call it. Trump voters had more time to accept the inevitable. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 7, 2020

You’re fired. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 7, 2020

My wish has been fulfilled.

On to my next wish.

That everyone who voted in this election maintains that commitment and votes in the 2022 midterm elections.

Let’s keep this going!!!

(And thank you to the voters of PA who helped make this happen) — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 7, 2020

Enjoy. Savor. We can start fighting again in January. pic.twitter.com/8Bjf4AoJrI — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) November 7, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS FELLOW AMERICANS!! TRUMP DEFEATED!!

Now we must defeat that which gave us Trump. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 7, 2020

CNN just called it.

Joe Biden is President Elect.

‘This wretched, wretched presidency is coming to an end. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2020

Congratulation President Elect @JoeBiden and VP elect @KamalaHarris . I’ve never been happier to write a sentence in my life. God bless and protect you and our country. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) November 7, 2020

inhale, exhale. pause. take it in. level out. resist the urge. leave the crow in the stove unserved. if it feels good, don't do it. roll up your sleeves. now, it's time to go to work … — Don "Don't Take The Bait" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) November 7, 2020

The people have spoken! Thank you to everyone who used your vote and your voice to make history. PRESIDENT Joe Biden and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/EdWQc5rpYD — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 7, 2020

Woooooohooooo!!!!!! PHILLY!!!!! AMERICA!!!!!! BLACK FOLK!!!! BLACK PEOPLE!!!!!!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!!!!! 💛💛💛🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Now….let’s fight for that Senate!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MAxsrFDcRp — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 7, 2020

Thank you to all my brothers and sisters who stood up and spoke out against lies, hate and division for 4 exhausting years to fight for decency. I’ll see you in Georgia. 🇺🇸❤️🙏🏼✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/soonQpP9FE — Super Duper Fly (@DaveBautista) November 7, 2020

Anyone else feel like they can breathe now?!

::EXHALE:: pic.twitter.com/kxMFbzRyDT — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 7, 2020

WORTH THE WAIT https://t.co/nk6nJR5N9c — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 7, 2020

What comes next will be the ultimate test of Trump’s true nature. Will he concede, as Al Gore did even after winning the popular vote and with a recount in progress? Gore chose the stability of the nation over his ego. Will Trump have that courage? Hopes are low, but we’ll see. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) November 7, 2020

Good job, America. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 7, 2020

A president for us all!! pic.twitter.com/RYksI9zuEE — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) November 7, 2020

Congratulations Mr. President elect Joe Biden, Ms. vice president select Kamala Harris. And most of all congratulations to America for returning to sanity. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) November 7, 2020

Oh, and actress Whitney Cummings now knows “what an orgasm feels like.”

Ohhhh so this is what an orgasm feels like — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) November 7, 2020

