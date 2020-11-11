Jon Voight: ‘These Leftists Are Evil, Corrupt, and They Want to Tear Down This Nation’

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight has come out in support of Donald Trump’s claim that Joe Biden is falsely declaring victory in last week’s presidential election.

“My fellow Americans, I stand here with all the feel as I do disgusted with this lie that Biden has been chosen.” Voight began. “As if we all don’t know the truth. And when one tries to deceive we know that one can’t get away with it, there will be a price to pay.”

Voight warned Americans that they are now facing their “greatest fight since the evil war” as the left are Satanists:

The ones who are jumping for joy now are jumping towards the horror they will be in for. Because I know that the promises being made from the left to the American people will never come to be. My friends of all colors, races, and religions, this is now our greatest fight since the Civil War. The battle of righteousness versus Satan. Yes, Satan. Because these leftists are evil, corrupt, and they want to tear down this nation.

We all know the truth pic.twitter.com/Jf2UXj1Vn0 — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) November 11, 2020

Voight went on to urge Americans to trust God will oversee the process but continue to fight like it is the “last fight on earth”:

We must not allow this. We must fight this corruption that has taken over and fight for the good that seems lost. Let us give our trust to God and pray for Trump’s victory because we all know this ballot count is corruption like they are. So let us not back down, let us fight this fight as if it is our last fight on earth. As Muhammed Ali said, ‘It is not over, till the last punch you have.’ God Bless.

Alongside the likes of Robert Davi and James Woods, Voight is one of the few Hollywood figures willing to stand up for conservative values. Last month, he warned that Joe Biden is “evil,” describing him as an “extension of the policies of Obama that weakened America.”

“Biden is evil. Trump must win. He’s real. He will bring back the people’s trust,” Voight said in another video posted on Twitter. “These leftists are not for the American people. It’s the biggest cover-up ever… The left are deceitful and have lied to the American people. They have stripped down her mighty power for their own ego of power to rule the nation’s economy.

