Ticketmaster Will Ask Customers to Reveal Coronavirus Vaccination Status Before Attending Events

Ticketmaster, the nation’s largest online ticket-selling service, is preparing a plan that would ask ticket-buyers to verify and reveal that they have been vaccinated for the coronavirus before they’re allowed to attend events.

According to Billboard, Ticketmaster is developing a new purchasing system that would include customers joining third party heath tracking services before being allowed to purchase a ticket to a concert, movie, or other event.

The scheme would be put into effect once a vaccine or vaccines for coronavirus have been officially approved and released.

After the purchase of a ticket, Ticketmaster would require the customer prove they have been administered a vaccine using a third-party tracking service or prove that they have tested negative for coronavirus in the 24 to 72 hours before the event they plan to attend.

A customer would be required to authorize the lab that tested him or the source that administered the vaccine to confirm the fact to services such as CLEAR Health Pass or IBM’s Digital Health Pass. These services would then electronically confirm to Ticketmaster that a ticket-buyer is clear of the virus before being allowed to use the ticket sold by Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster claims it will not store the testing or vaccination reports and that the information will be deleted as soon as an event date passes.

“We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval – which could then be linked via a digital ticket, so everyone entering the event is verified,” Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich told Billboard.

“Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events, and is working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by clients.”

Ticketmaster is also planning to craft social distancing plans and other ideas to help venues implement. With the number of ticket sales the company realizes, its moves may reshape concerts and other public events going forward.

