Grammy Winner Erykah Badu Questions Coronavirus Test Results: ‘Left Nostril Positive. Right Nostril Negative’

Grammy Award-winning singer Erykah Badu revealed on Friday that she received significantly inconsistent coronavirus test results, testing positive for the virus in her left nostril and negative in her right.

“No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive. Right nostril negative,” the “Next Lifetime” singer said in a tweet to her 2.7 million Twitter followers. “Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them. Funny thing is, Dr. ONLY reported the positive result. What the fack is goin on here. Rapid Test. $$$$ smh.”

In a series of follow-up tweets, Erykah Badu assured her fans that she feels “fine” and is “not sick.”

“This is my third rapid test in 24 hours. SMH. It’s routine to take c19 test before a livestream broadcast for all band and crew. Earlier I took 2 and one was positive the other neg in separate nostrils ?? We need to investigate these tests further. I want my $ back,” she added.

Similarly, Tesla Inc. CEO and co-founder Elon Musk recently reported a similar problem, telling his 40 million Twitter followers that “something extremely bogus is going on.”

Musk explained that he underwent four coronavirus tests on the same day, with two yielding positive results and two reporting negative results.

“Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD,” he added.