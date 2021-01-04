Elizabeth Banks Reminds ‘Sexy Georgia Friends’ to Vote for Democrats in Runoff Elections

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

With just one more day until the runoffs, Hollywood celebrities are shifting into overdrive to help Georgia Democrats declare victory and flip the Senate. Actress-director and pro-abortion activist Elizabeth Banks created her own video message reminding Georgia residents to cast their ballots for Democrats.

“Hey Georgia, you sexy friends. Are you going to vote tomorrow? I really hope you are,” she said. “It would mean a lot to me if you got to the polls in Georgia for the runoff election which is, again, tomorrow.”

The Hollywood star also provided a link to Iwillvote.com, which is run by the DNC.

Watch below:

Hello Georgia friends, just dropping by to remind you that election day is TOMORROW- so get out there and VOTE. Use the following link to find a polling place near you and let’s flip the senate blue! 💙 https://t.co/8D76xJmZst pic.twitter.com/eDVIBElaFD — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 4, 2021

Elizabeth Banks is one of Hollywood’s most outspoken pro-abortion activists. Last year, The Hunger Games star led a pro-abortion rally outside the Supreme Court, telling supporters that a woman’s right to terminating a pregnancy is “liberty itself.”

At the height of last year’s Black Lives Matter riots, she posted a highly selective account of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, portraying the police as the aggressors while omitting reports that Blake brawled with law enforcement and ignored their warnings before being shot.

