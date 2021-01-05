Dr. Dre Suffers Brain Aneurysm, in ICU at Los Angeles Hospital

Rap mogul Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm and is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported that Dre suffered the aneurysm on Monday and was rushed via ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was transported directly to the ICU.

The 55-year-old Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, remains in the ICU Tuesday in stable condition and is lucid, but doctors are doing a battery of tests to find out what caused the bleeding.

He is in the middle of a messy divorce with his estranged wife, Nicole, who is demanding $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and an additional $5 million in legal fees.

Dr. Dre has reportedly brushed off his wife’s demands as “ridiculous” and says he is already paying her bills, including the Malibu estate she lives in and security expenses.

Dr. Dre rose to fame in the late 1980s as a member of the gangster rap group NWA, whose greatest hits included the album Straight Outta Compton and the song “F*** Tha Police.”

Dr. Dre also embarked on a solo act when he founded Death Row Records with Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight.

He also branched out into acting, including in the 2001 film Training Day and in the 1996 film Set It Off.