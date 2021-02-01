Rapper Silento, of ‘Whip/Nae Name’ Fame, Arrested for Murder of Cousin

Rapper Silentó, known for the hit song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” was arrested Monday in Georgia for the murder of his cousin, according to local news sources.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

Atlanta rapper Silento, known for his hit song and viral dance craze “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” was arrested Monday in DeKalb County and charged with murder in the shooting death of his cousin, authorities said. Ricky Lamar Hawk, 23, was arrested Monday after DeKalb police investigated the recent death of 34-year-old Frederick Rooks. Hawk was booked into the DeKalb jail on one count of murder, police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in a statement. He was being held without bond late Monday, jail records showed. Police responded to a shots fired call Jan. 21 around 3:30 a.m. in the Panthersville area, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. They found Rooks dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, according to DeKalb police Lt. Rod Bryant.

Local police confirmed the arrest:

Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks' death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/AfaA8CtXgx — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) February 1, 2021

The song, which peaked at #3 on the Billboard charts in 2015, was named one of the “songs that defined the decade.”

The video, and the catchy dance it promoted, went viral.

Hawk was also arrested for assault in California last fall — twice. After being arrested and released on charges of domestic assault, he was arrested the next day on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

