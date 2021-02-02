Rob Reiner: All Senators Are Committing Sedition Unless They Vote to Convict Trump

Leftist Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner claimed to his 1.4 million Twitter followers that former President Donald Trump “led a deadly attack on the U.S. government to overthrow the will of the people” adding that “any senator who says otherwise is a seditionist.”

“The case against Donald J. Trump is Open and Shut. He committed the single worst Crime against Democracy in our Nation’s history,” the Princess Bride and Bucket List director said. “He led a deadly attack on the US Government to overthrow the Will of the People. Any Senator who says otherwise is a Seditionist.”

Reiner was referring to the Capitol Hill riot that took place last month. Senators — such as Ted Cruz (R-TX) — objected to certifying he electoral college votes in at least one state on January 6 — a move that left-wing Hollywood figures claim equates to “treason and conspiracy to incite” an “armed insurrection in Washington.”

Last week, Reiner demanded that the Senate convict Trump, who he referred to as “the new leader of the Confederacy” during “our continuing Civil War.”

“Our original sin is at the the root of our continuing Civil War. Donald Trump, the new leader of the Confederacy, heads the Sedition. If he is not held accountable with a Senate conviction, there will be no Appomattox,” he said, referring to the site of Robert E. Lee’s surrender to Ulysses S. Grant in 1865.

In December, Rob Reiner brushed aside Joe Biden’s call to “heal America” and unite a divided nation by declaring that the very survival of American democracy depends on whether members of Trump’s family and administration face criminal prosecution.

In September, the All in the Family star insisted that law enforcement will apprehend then-President Trump after election day, proclaiming, “in 42 days we will arrest the killer.”

