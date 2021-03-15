Oscars 2021 Nominations: Stacey Abrams and Spike Lee Shut Out

Hollywood’s love for Stacey Abrams (D) failed to translate into an Academy Award nomination on Monday, when her highly touted All In: The Fight for Democracy fell short of landing a spot in the documentary feature category.

Spike Lee was also shut out of the Oscars, failing to score directorial and writing nominations for his Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods, which received only one nomination for its score.

Stacey Abrams was widely tipped to receive an Oscar nomination for her Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy, which follows her ultimately unsuccessful campaign for the governorship of Georgia as well as her quest to expose alleged acts of voter suppression.

Abrams hit the Oscar campaign trail in earnest in recent weeks, using interviews with Hollywood trade publications to accuse Republicans of voter suppression and to smear the U.S. as a racist and bigoted country.

The Democratic politician is a beloved figure in Hollywood, where celebrities have lavished her with donations and partnered with her to successfully flip Georgia blue in the November elections. But those celebrities aren’t eligible to vote for documentary nominees, which are decided by the academy’s documentary branch.

Other notable Oscar omissions include Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian and Rosamund Pike for I Care a Lot, both of whom won Golden Globes for their performances. Actress Regina King also failed to receive a directorial nomination for One Night in Miami.

