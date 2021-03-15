Tamir Rice’s Mother Rips Black Lives Matter: ‘F**k a Grammy, My Son Is Dead’

Samaria Rice — the mother of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a police officer in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2014 while carrying a replica toy gun — blasted the Marxist political organization Black Lives Matter following the BLM-fueled Grammy Awards on Sunday night, proclaiming, “Fuck a Grammy, my son is dead.”

“Look at this clout chaser did she lose something in this fight i don’t think so — That’s the problem they take us for a joke thats why we never have justice cause of shit like this,” Rice wrote on Facebook, sharing a video of Black Lives Matter activist Tamika D. Mallory’s performance at the Grammys.

“FUCK A GRAMMY WHEN MY SON IS DEAD,” Rice added in another Facebook post. “FUCK ALL PIGS COPS.”

Black Lives Matter activists performed at the Grammys on Sunday night alongside rapper Lil Baby, who’s performance was a carbon copy of the violent protests that erupted in cities across the country last summer in response to the death of George Floyd.

Lil Baby’s performance of his song “The Bigger Picture” included a speech from Mallory, who demanded President Joe Biden bring “justice, equity, policy, and everything else that freedom encompasses.”

Mallory is a left-wing activist who ended up leaving the Women’s March in 2019 after being accused of antisemitism, as well as her support of racist and and antisemite Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

In another Facebook post, Samaria Rice went on to call out civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who she referred to as an “ambulance chaser.”

“I’m tired of you black lives matters (Tamika Mallory and crew) bitches that’s riding theses family back and yall ambulance chasing Attorneys (Ben Crump) (Lee Merrick) too yall have fuck up our fight and yall can kiss my ass too….” Rice said. “Make it make sense…. You can’t working with devil is easy too do. Fuck yall.”

