Celebrities Front NBCUniversal PSA to Boost Coronavirus Vaccine Participation

Several celebrities and media personalities are backing efforts to boost coronavirus vaccine participation through a new PSA, called “Plan Your Vaccine” and launched by NBCUniversal.

“It has been a long year,” Today‘s Savannah Guthrie says at the beginning of one of the “Plan Your Vaccine” PSA videos launched by NBCU.

“Yeah, where it’s been anything but normal,” Guthrie’s Today co-host Hoda Kotb adds in the clip.

Then, the clip cuts to actor Mario Lopez, who says, “Well now, there’s hope: the COVID vaccines.”

Watch Below:

The video — which also features celebrities Amber Ruffin, Padma Lakshmi, and BD Wong — cuts to several different celebrities and TV hosts, who deliver one sentence at a time.

“I know, I know, it’s been a little confusing,” sportscaster Mike Tirico says.

“Like, really confusing,” actress Renée Elise Goldsberry adds.

“So, it’s more important than ever to make a plan,” Ruffin says.

From there, they go on to instruct viewers how they can make their plan to get the vaccine “when it’s your turn.”

“Visit ‘plan your vaccine dot com,'” Ruffin continues.

“To find out where and when to get your vaccine,” Lakshmi adds.

“What are you waiting for?” WWE wrestler Drew McIntyre asks.

“Plan your vaccine so you’ll be ready when it’s your turn,” Wong concluded.

The company has also released a “Plan Your Vaccine” campaign exclusively in Spanish, which also features Lopez and Díaz-Balart, as well as Jessica Carrillo, Ángel Garza, Jorge Bernal, Adamari López, Carlos Adyan, Stephanie Himonidis, Antonio Texeira, Ana Jurka, Vanessa Claudio and Aylín Mújica.

The website promoted in the PSA videos take viewers to NBCU’s online tool advertising itself as “everything you need to know about getting a Covid-19 vaccination as the rollout extends across the U.S.”

The celebrities featured in NBCU’s PSA videos are the latest among a slew of stars who have encouraged the public to take part in the coronavirus vaccine, as many celebrities have posted photos of themselves getting the vaccine to their social media accounts, reports Vulture.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter have also teamed up this month for a video promoting the coronavirus vaccine.

