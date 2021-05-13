Photo Op: Jennifer Garner and Jill Biden Rip Off Masks — ‘We Feel Naked’

First Lady Jill Biden and actress Jennifer Garner ripped their masks off on Thursday for a photo op at an event in West Virginia, where the first lady said, “We feel naked!”

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), who was also present at the event, encouraged the people of West Virginia to get vaccinated against the Chinese coronavirus. “Everybody, get vaccinated, and you’ll feel free,” an unmasked Manchin said, standing alongside Jill Biden, who was also unmasked.

“We feel naked,” the First Lady exclaimed, before adding, “Oh no, okay, no — I didn’t mean it that way.”

“We feel free,” Machin repeated.

“We are thrilled to just be getting back to normal. It’s so exciting. I kind of can’t believe that I’m standing here without a mask on, looking at maskless faces,” Jennifer Garner gushed. “And we owe that to President Biden, and we owe that, in large part, to Governor Justice. President Biden said he would get us vaccinated, and, boy, did he mean it.”

Watch below:

Actress Jennifer Garner is very excited about the new CDC guidance while on tour with First Lady Jill Biden: “I kinda can’t believe that I’m standing here without a mask on looking at maskless faces.” pic.twitter.com/fazfFSBkci — The Recount (@therecount) May 13, 2021

The photo op comes just as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday that it is lifting indoor and outdoor mask requirements, as well as physical distancing requirements, for fully vaccinated people.

The unvaccinated, however, are still required to wear masks and social distance, as they “remain at risk of mild or severe illness, of death, or of spreading the disease to others,” according to CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

Jill Biden, Garner, and Manchin went without masks during their trip to Capital High School in Charleston, West Virginia, to promote children over the age of 12 getting the coronavirus vaccine.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.