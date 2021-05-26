Active Arrest Warrant Issued for Marilyn Manson in New Hampshire

An active arrest warrant for alleged assault has reportedly been issued for rocker Marilyn Manson in New Hampshire. The warrant, which was widely reported on Tuesday, was issued in October 2019.

Manson — whose real name is Brian Warner — is wanted in New Hampshire over two charges of simple assault in connection with a videographer during a concert in August 2019, according to a report by the New York Times.

The chief of the Guliford Police Department, Anthony J. Bean Burpee, told the newspaper that the arrest warrant charges the rocker with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault in connection with an incident at a Manson concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Guilford, New Hampshire.

Howard King, a lawyer for Manson, told the New York Times that a venue videographer had asked for more than $35,000 “after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm,” adding, “after we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.”

“It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera,” King added. “This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”

Chief Burpee, however, said that Manson, his agent, and his legal representatives were notified several times of the warrant, but that the rocker has made no effort to return to the state to answer to his charges.

Therefore, the police department is now making Manson’s warrant public, “simply because we’ve been attempting to clear the warrant since it was issued.”

Chief Burpee noted that the police department is making the warrant public “in light of recent other allegations” — referring to sexual assault and grooming allegations that have been waged against the rocker in recent months.

In February, Manson’s ex-fiancé, actress Evan Rachel Wood, publicly accused the rocker of “grooming” her when she was a teen and abusing her for years.

Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco accused Manson of repeatedly cutting her torso with a knife, chasing her around his apartment with an ax, and treating her “like a prisoner.” Bianco later filed a lawsuit against the rocker, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

But when it comes to Manson’s situation in New Hampshire, chief Burpee said that authorities would like the rocker “take care of his business,” so that “he and we can move forward.”

