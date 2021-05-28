They/Them: Netflix Now Displaying Actors’ Pronouns in Cast Announcements

Netflix is joining the gender identity trend, posting actors’ preferred pronouns in cast announcements.

“Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Patton Oswalt, Joely Richardson, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Kyo Ra, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young will co-star alongside Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie in The Sandman!” Netflix wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

The tweet included a photo of each cast member, along with their names and pronouns. Each actor had either a “she/her” or “he/him” pronoun, except for Mason Alexander Park, who was listed as “they/them.”

Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Patton Oswalt, Joely Richardson, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Kyo Ra, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young will co-star alongside Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie in The Sandman! pic.twitter.com/tlQ97I0xyS — Netflix (@netflix) May 26, 2021

Netflix adding actors’ pronouns to its cast announcement is the latest example of the entertainment industry’s pronoun virtue signaling.

Last year, actress Sam Frost took to Instagram to beg her 567,000 followers to “use correct pronouns” after stumbling upon a social media post from someone who purportedly said “nasty comments about pronouns and non-binary gender identity.”

In March, pop star Halsey updated her social media bio to change her pronouns to “she/they,” saying that her pregnancy has “leveled [her] perception of gender entirely.”

A slew of Hollywood celebrities — including Julianne Moore, Brie Larson, Laverne Cox, and Amy Schumer — have also recently joined GLAAD in condemning feminists who disagree with the transgender agenda, calling them bigots and their views “damaging and violent.”

Last month, American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson faced the wrath of the cancel culture mob for refusing to put her pronouns in her Twitter bio.

