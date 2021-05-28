Vacation Home Rental Service Vrbo Slammed for Chrissy Teigen Partnership: ‘I will Never Use Their Services Again’

Vacation home rental service Vrbo is taking heat for adding model Chrissy Teigen as a brand partner and featuring her in a new ad, as Teigen continues to face fire for years of online bullying and telling model Courtney Stodden to commit suicide.

Vrbo added Chrissy Teigen and her pop star husband John Legend to an ad that played during the Monday broadcast of the finale for The Voice on NBC, a singing competition show on which Legend is a judge.

But the company quickly found heavy criticism for including Teigen as she continues to face criticism for online bullying and telling model Courtney Stodden to kill herself six years ago. Teigen apologized for the abusive social media messages.

“VRBO, cancel the collab you have with Chrissy NOW unless you support telling children to commit suicide,” a Twitter user wrote

Another user who claimed to be a Vrbo partner said that the inclusion of Teigen will hurt their business.

“My family and I use your service to list our property. We deserve better than you using @chrissyteigen as an ambassador. This issue negatively impacts our business. Please act now!” The user wrote on Twitter.

One Twitter user slammed Vrbo for showing no compassion:”@vrbo obviously has no compassion/respect for victims of bullying or women. @chrissyteigen I will never use their services again.”

Similar comments flooded social media after Vrbo aired the ad.

Vrbo has yet to make a public response to the criticism and the commercial is still available on Youtube. Still, Vrbo has disabled comments on the controversial commercial. In fact, the company has turned off commenting on all its Youtube videos.

Teigen has faced an avalanche of criticism for her taunting of Stodden and others. Teigen’s Cravings Cookware products are no longer on sale on Target and Macy’s websites and Bloomingdale’s reported walked away from a deal with the controversial star.

