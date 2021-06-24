Rose McGowan: Britney Spears is ‘Ready to Blow the Lid’ on the ‘Rot’ in Hollywood

Actress Rose McGowan, who famously exposed Harvey Weinstein’s years of sex crimes, says pop superstar Britney Spears is “ready to blow the lid” on the “rot” that persists in Hollywood.

On Wednesday, as Breitbart News reported, Spears detailed in court testimony the “abusive” nature of the conservatorship that her father, 68-year-old James Parnell Spears, first obtained on her life and money in 2008.

Spears listed a litany of allegations to the court, including that individuals involved with her conservatorship have forced her to take birth control, preventing her from having another child, put her on lithium after she disagreed with dance choreography, and forced her into concert tours.

In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, McGowan called Spears’ testimony a “cultural reset” and said she believes the pop star is “ready to blow the lid” on who has wronged her in Hollywood and what has been done to her over the last 13 years.

“She, I think, is ready to blow the lid,” McGowan said. “She said today she’s ‘So angry it’s insane.'”

Rose McGowan speaks out in support of Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/Pb2dZlQ5As — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 24, 2021

“While we’ve all been entertained by Britney Spears, she’s been being tortured,” McGowan continued. “And I know it seems like one person but they’ve done this to women and humans and whistleblowers and people they don’t like and really like you said, Tucker, the people — the monsters in power — that control the puppet, not just her, but like the message it sends to every girl or every boy out there that you are disposable and the elite can own you.”

McGowan said that while the media “laughed and scorned” Spears when she infamously shaved her head in 2007, her father was devising a plan with “paid off doctors’ help” to put her on the conservatorship by declaring her as having dementia.

“I lived in Hollywood at that time [Britney Spears shaved her head] and I’ve made it my life’s mission to tell all of you out there what so many of you really know deep down that fame and Hollywood and the media machine are rotten to the core and they do hurt and they do damage,” McGowan said:

At age 25, her father and a judge ruled — with many paid off doctors’ help — that Britney Spears had dementia. So since then, she’s gone on to do a five-year residency in Vegas, two shows a day, she’s gone on to a tour in 2018 and what happened today is literally a cultural landmark moment, it is a cultural reset. [Emphasis added] She got to speak for the first time, I believe, in her life honestly and openly and what has been done to her is horrific. And I know it’s like ‘Why should we care about a rich pop princess, right?’ But I think it’s deeper than that. And I think it goes to what you talk a lot about which goes to the rot and the machine and how society also plays a part in a weird form of oppression. [Emphasis added]

Along with asking the court to end her conservatorship, Spears requested that she be allowed to do a tell-all public interview to expose those involved with her case.

