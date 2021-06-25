Hollywood Celebrities, Including Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams, Donate to Gavin Newsom Ahead of Recall Election

Hollywood celebrities and executives, including pop star Sia, director Steven Spielberg, and filmmakers J.J. Abrams have opened their wallets to donate to California governor Gavin Newsom (D) ahead of the recall election that will determine whether or not the embattled pro-lockdown leader stays in office.

Others donating include George Soros, billionaire tech heiress Laurene Powell Jobs, and more, have all donated to either Newsom’s anti-recall campaign or the governor’s 2022 campaign, according to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The effort to kill Newsom’s recall has collected $5,000 from Sia, $250,000 from Soros, $200,000 from Powell Jobs, and as previously reported by Breitbart News, a staggering $3 million from Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings.

As for Newsom’s 2022 campaign, the governor’s reelection effort has garnered $64,800 from Spielberg, $12,500 from Soros, $64,800 from filmmakers Abrams and McGrath, $64,800 from producer Jeffrey Katzenberg, $62,000 from media executive and investor Peter Chernin, $32,400 from studio executive Thomas Rothman, and $5,000 from studio executive Dana Walden.

Meanwhile, professional poker player Rick Salomon has directed his money toward a different cause, donating $10,000 instead to the California Patriot Coalition — the committee that led the effort to recall Governor Newsom.

The aforementioned celebrities and Hollywood executives are not the only ones donating in support of the embattled California governor. Unions, Big Tech, and tribes are also funding Newsom’s effort to beat the recall.

On Wednesday, California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber announced that the signatures gathered to force a recall election of Governor Newsom had passed the 1.5 million threshold, with just 43 signatures withdrawn during a 30-day reprieve period.

