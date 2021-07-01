Actor Wendell Pierce: SCOTUS Ballot Harvesting Ban Leaves Little Difference Between the Celebration of Communist China and The Fourth of July

Selma and Amazon’s Jack Ryan actor Wendell Pierce said the Supreme Court’s Thursday decision upholding Arizona’s ban on ballot harvesting “memorializes the violent murder used to deny the vote” and added that it leaves little difference between the celebration of Communist China and the Fourth of July.

“8yrs ago, the conservative justices in a 5-4 opinion threw out the part of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that imposed federal oversight on the Southern states with a history of discriminating against Black/Latino voters. Arizona was among them. Now they overturn more protection,” the Suits star said following the SCOTUS ruling.

“America is in denial if it believes it is an equal society and believes in a democracy with liberty and justice for all,” Wendell Pierce exclaimed, suggesting the decision is advancing the “hypocritical mythology that this is a fair country.”

“This Supreme Court decision memorializes the violent murder used to deny the vote, to the ‘inconvenience’ they view constant redistributing of precincts,” he continued. “This leaves little difference between the 100 yr Celebration of Communist China today and The Fourth of July staring tomorrow.”

The Wire star’s rant follows the Thursday 6-3 SCOTUS decision, which saw the High Court upholding Arizona’s statute banning ballot harvesting — allowing a third party to collect and deliver ballots — in the Grand Canyon State.

Penning the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito concluded that “neither Arizona’s HB 2023 banning ballot harvesting nor the policy outlawing out-of-precinct voting violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act which bans racial discrimination,” as Breitbart News detailed.

“In these cases, we are called upon for the first time to apply Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act to regulations that govern how ballots are collected and counted. Arizona law generally makes it easy to vote. All voters may vote by mail or in person for nearly a month before election day, but Arizona imposes two restrictions that are claimed to be unlawful,” Alito wrote.

“The Court holds that Arizona’s out-of-precinct policy and its ban on ballot harvesting do not violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, and the ban on ballot harvesting was not enacted with a racially discriminatory purpose,” he concluded.

This is far from the first time Pierce has accused America of being racist and discriminatory. Earlier this year, he declared that the country is becoming a “racist police state.”

A March HEP and HEP Action memo revealed that a majority of registered voters believe it should be “illegal for political operatives and paid organizers to have direct access to absentee voters as they vote, and then take unsupervised possession of their ballots.”