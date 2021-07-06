Bill Cosby Says Mainstream Media Are the Insurrectionists Who Stormed the Capitol, Trying to Demolish the Constitution

Disgraced actor-comedian Bill Cosby is accusing the media of being “insurrectionists.” It’s the latest headline-grabbing rant from Cosby, a week after his released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned.

The comments were in response to the backlash his Cosby Show co-star, Phylicia Rashad, faced after she revealed her relief that a “terrible wrong is being righted,” with Cosby’s release. Rashad’s pubic jubilation set off a firestorm. Students and alumni at Howard University called for Rashad — who is the university’s dean of College of Fine Arts — to be fired for her support of Cosby.

Under pressure, Rashad posted a follow up message insisting that she “fully supports survivors of sexual assault coming forward,” adding, “My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”

I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing. — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

But while the university does not appear to be taking any harsh action against Rashad, Cosby has spoken out to urge the school to protect Rashad’s freedom of speech.

In a statement via his spokesman Andrew Wyatt, Cosby said, “Howard University you must support one’s Freedom of Speech (Ms. Rashad), which is taught or, suppose to be taught, every day at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus.”

Cosby then attacked the media for constantly fanning the flames of controversy.

“This mainstream media are the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol. Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United State of America on this Independence Day,” Cosby exclaimed. “No technicality — it’s a violation of one’s rights & we the people stand in support of Ms. Phylicia Rashad.”

Rashad also sent an open letter to the students, alumni, and staff of Howard University defending herself, saying “My remarks were in no way directed towards survivors of sexual assault. I vehemently oppose sexual violence, find no excuse for such behavior, and I know that Howard University has a zero-tolerance policy toward interpersonal violence.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.