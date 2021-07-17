‘Ted Lasso’ Star Jason Sudeikis Shows Support for England’s Black Soccer Players Who Received Online Abuse

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis showed his support for England’s three black soccer players who became the target of online abuse after they missed a series of penalty kicks, leading England to lose to Italy in the European Championships.

Jason Sudeikis wore a shirt bearing the names of the three soccer players — Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka — to the second season premiere of Ted Lasso at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles earlier this week. The actor was joined on the red carpet by Apple CEO Tim Cook, whose Apple TV+ streaming service distributes the soccer-themed comedy series.

Jason Sudeikis showed up to the season two premier of Ted Lasso wearing a shirt in support of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sUas2U63At — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 16, 2021

The three athletes reportedly became the subject of racist comments on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook following England’s loss to Italy. The online abuse prompted Prince William to issue a harsh rebuke, saying it is “totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behavior.”

I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2021

Authorities in Britain are reportedly investigating possible hate crimes linked to the online abuse, with four people arrested so far.

Jason Sudeikis previously engaged in apparel activism when he wore an abortion-themed sweater with the words “My Body, My Choice” during the Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony in April.

