Catholic League: Disney’s Introduction of Trans-Muppet Is ‘Child Abuse’

Catholic League president Bill Donohue has slammed the Disney corporation for introducing a transgender character in its celebrated Muppet Babies children’s show.

“Why would Disney, the alleged family-friendly entertainment giant, want to encourage kids to reject their sex? And why aren’t the media covering this story?” Dr. Donohue asks in his August 5 essay.

In his article, Donohue refers to the transitioning of the male Muppet character, Gonzo, to a dress-wearing girl now named Gonzo-rella.

In his new female persona, Gonzo-rella tells Miss Piggy and Summer that “doing things a little different can be fun.”

Introducing a message of gender fluidity to children, that a boy can choose to be a girl, and vice versa, must be called out for the “child abuse” that it is, Donohue contends.

“Anyone who is even remotely knowledgeable about what sex transitioning entails — the physical and psychological problems that boys and girls experience are multiple — knows how pernicious this process is,” he insists. “Seven in ten of those who transition are girls wanting to be boys, and the extent of their suffering is well documented.”

Donohue also wonders aloud why the mainstream media are ignoring the story, which is newsworthy by any standard.

He also expresses concern for the anemic response of conservatives, many of whom are sitting on their hands while Disney is “poisoning the minds of children.”

“If conservatives continue to retreat from controversial social and cultural issues, matters will only deteriorate,” he warns. “This is not about treating everyone with respect — that is not the issue — it is about shielding our children from those who want to sexually engineer them.”

