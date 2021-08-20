Pop Star Demi Lovato Teases Becoming Transgender: Gender Is a Journey Forever

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during a Celebrating America concert on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, part of the 59th Inauguration Day events for President Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Biden Inaugural Committee via AP
Alana Mastrangelo

Gun control-pushing, “Impeach Trump” pop star Demi Lovato, says her gender journey is “forever,” and said there might be a time when she “identifies” as transgender.

“I definitely think it’s a journey forever,” Lovato said of her gender identity at the The 19th Represents Summit, according to a report Just Jared. “There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don’t know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender nonconforming my entire life.”

“Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman,” Lovato continued. “I don’t know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify.”

The singer added that she also has “a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but I just, it’s about keeping it open and free and just I’m a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well.”

Lovato declared herself a “pansexual” earlier this year — a term referring to when someone is romantically attracted to anyone, regardless of whether they are a man, a woman, a man who identifies as a woman, or a woman who identifies as a man.

Demi Lovato attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

And then in May, the singer, who endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, came out as gender non-binary, adding that she would be using the pronouns “they” and “them” to refer to herself.

In this photo taken Jan. 21, 2016, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and musician Demi Lovato acknowledge the cheering crowd at a rally on the campus of University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. Hillary Clinton has a lot of celebrity pals on her side, like singers Katy Perry or Demi Lovato. Its a play to help the former secretary of state connect with younger voters. But so far, the star power isnt swaying the college set. Instead, they prefer a rumpled 74-year-old who eschews a Hollywood opening act. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A few months later, Lovato admitted that even she forgets which pronouns she has decided to use, proclaiming, “I accidentally misgender myself sometimes.”

“If you misgender me — that’s okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes!” the singer proclaimed to her more than 100 million followers on Instagram. “It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”

Identifying as “pansexual,” non-binary, and transgender has become a trend sweeping through Hollywood.

Other celebrities include actress Mae Whitman, actress-singer JoJo Siwa, models Cara Delevingne and Lottie Moss, and Crazy, Stupid, Love star Analeigh Tipton.

