Pop Star Demi Lovato Teases Becoming Transgender: Gender Is a Journey Forever

Gun control-pushing, “Impeach Trump” pop star Demi Lovato, says her gender journey is “forever,” and said there might be a time when she “identifies” as transgender.

“I definitely think it’s a journey forever,” Lovato said of her gender identity at the The 19th Represents Summit, according to a report Just Jared. “There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don’t know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender nonconforming my entire life.”

“Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman,” Lovato continued. “I don’t know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify.”

The singer added that she also has “a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but I just, it’s about keeping it open and free and just I’m a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well.”

Lovato declared herself a “pansexual” earlier this year — a term referring to when someone is romantically attracted to anyone, regardless of whether they are a man, a woman, a man who identifies as a woman, or a woman who identifies as a man.

And then in May, the singer, who endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, came out as gender non-binary, adding that she would be using the pronouns “they” and “them” to refer to herself.

A few months later, Lovato admitted that even she forgets which pronouns she has decided to use, proclaiming, “I accidentally misgender myself sometimes.”

“If you misgender me — that’s okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes!” the singer proclaimed to her more than 100 million followers on Instagram. “It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”

Identifying as “pansexual,” non-binary, and transgender has become a trend sweeping through Hollywood.

Other celebrities include actress Mae Whitman, actress-singer JoJo Siwa, models Cara Delevingne and Lottie Moss, and Crazy, Stupid, Love star Analeigh Tipton.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.