Cher Freakout: ‘DEMOCRACY WILL WITHER & DIE’ After Texas Abortion Law, ‘WOMEN WILL DIE’

Left-wing pop star Cher had an all-caps meltdown on Sunday, proclaiming, “DEMOCRACY WILL WITHER & DIE, & DICTATORS WILL THRIVE” over the recently enacted pro-life abortion law in Texas, adding, “WOMEN WILL DIE.”

“BAREFOOT & PREGNANT, WOMEN AT THE MERCY OF TYRANTS !! WOMEN WILL DIE FROM BACK ALLEY ABORTIONS, SAME AS BEFORE ROE V WADE !! POOR WOMEN WILL BE HIT THE HARDEST !! CAREERS VANISH !! SEXISM, RACISM, trumpism, CULTISM, FASCISM, TERRORISM,” declared Cher in her all-caps Twitter rant. “DEMOCRACY WILL WITHER & DIE, & DICTATORS WILL THRIVE.”

Last week, Cher faced backlash from her followers after wondering “when Texas will start mandating Burqas,” It was another one of her reactions to the state’s “heartbeat” law, which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“Wondering When Texas Senate Will Start Mandating Burqa’s⁉️” Cher tweeted, trivializing the barbaric oppression women in Muslim majority nations face and comparing it to a law that sets out to protect the unborn. “IF Texas IS Going 2 Take Women’s Rights Away THEY SHOULD AT LEAST FURNISH STATE AUTHORIZED UNIFORMS. WONT [be] LONG, TILL Texas OFFERS ‘HANDMAID’S TALE’ JEWELRY ON LINE. [Be] 1st. ON UR BLOCK 2 GET NEW ‘SHUT MY MOUTH’ LIP RINGS.”

The pop star was quickly called out by her followers, who accused her of engaging in “Islamophobic rhetoric” by criticizing the Burqa.

“OK !! IM NOT ISLAMOPHOIC !! I WANT WOMEN 2 HAVE THE FREEDOM 2 CHOOSE !!” Cher responded to one critic, doubling down on her previous comments which likened the burqa to a law that protects a baby from being killed.

Cher is not the only celebrity to freak out over the new law in Texas.

Left-wing celebrities including Michael Moore, Amy Schumer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Dave Bautista, Alyssa Milano, and Amy Brenneman have shared similar screeds, dubbing Texas GOP lawmakers the “Texas Taliban” and accusing them of enacting “sharia” law.

Meanwhile, other celebrities such as left-wing actress Bette Midler have suggested that “all women refuse to have sex with men” in reaction to the Texas law.

“I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress,” the Loose Women actress tweeted.

I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 3, 2021

